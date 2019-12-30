Downtown Stroudsburg Ready to Ring in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- New Year's Eve always means a big party at Sarah Street Grill in Stroudsburg. This bar and restaurant are even kicking off the festivities early with a live band playing Monday night.

"We always have great music here at Sarah Street. Tonight we have Public Displays of Rejection, tomorrow we have Track Suit Panda. Tomorrow is going to be a big event. We're going to be close to sold out. You can probably still get in at the door but your best option is to buy a ticket ahead of time," said owner David Lapoint.

For $20, you can get in on the live concert on New Year's Eve, and at midnight, take part in a champagne toast.

"We've got everything young college kids hanging out here and we've got retired people hanging here!"

But if live music isn't your thing, Siamsa is throwing its annual Irish get down.

"It's probably going to be pretty crazy like it is ever year. It is on a Tuesday this year, so that's a little bit different than normal, but we're doing a champagne toast at midnight like we always do, so we'll handout champagne glasses to everybody and we have a DJ from 10 to 2," said manager Andrea Ossman.

The manager hopes News Years' parties are the kickoff to a great year for all businesses in the downtown area.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office will be doing roving DUI patrols. One detective says it should be pretty easy to ring in the new year without a DUI thanks to new ride-sharing services in the area

"Luckily, we have seen a lot more Ubers and Lyfts, so I strongly encourage anyone who is going to be drinking this New Year to use an Uber or a Lyft," said Det. Thomas McMahon. "Drive sober or get pulled over. Don't drink and drive."