EAGLES MERE, Pa. – People from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania are preparing for New Year's Eve Celebrations. One of the more intimate affairs is taking place on Thursday night in Sullivan County.

The Eagles Mere Inn has been hosting a themed New Year's Eve Celebration for the past four years. This year, the inn will be transformed into a real-life Moulin Rouge.

There will be games, drinks, music, and a nine-course meal!

“The chef has been working on the entrees for days. My wife is the pastry chef, she has been working on the pastries for the deserts. Decorations had to be ordered months in advance,” Innkeeper Richard Lobach said.

The borough of Eagles Mere is home to just under 150 people. The inn relies on tourists to keep the business afloat throughout the year.

People come from far and wide for this intimate New Year's Eve celebration. The inn expects about 50 people to come for the nine-course meal.

Tom Glenwright and his wife traveled more than three hours from Rochester, New York to bring in the new year at the historic inn, which was built in 1887.

“We wanted to get away from all the hustle and bustle of the holidays and this is a great time to come here because it's very quiet,” Glenwright said.

“It's just a fun party that's not as sort of pretentious or overwhelming as some places. It's just a fun place to be,” Jacque Fetrow of Reading said.

Fetrow’s family has spent New Year's Eve Celebrations at the inn before. Her family travels from Reading and Harrisburg to ring in the new year in Eagles Mere.

“Members of my family have been coming here for decades... and have been here on various New Year's Eve celebrations to the point where some of us have bought property here and come up here regularly,” Fetrow said.

There is still room to get in on the celebration. For more information click here: https://www.eaglesmereinn.com/