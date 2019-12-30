× ‘Blues Bash’ in Williamsport Raises Cash for Nonprofit

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Blues Bash is one of Williamsport’s biggest New Year’s celebrations. The event at the Pajama Factory has live music, food, and drinks. new year’s blues bash

The Pajama Factory in Williamsport is saying goodbye to 2019 in style. Organizers with the Pajama Factory and Franco’s Restaurant and Lounge want to end the year with a bang.

“We do it the night before New Year’s every year because it gives people an option, something different to do than having to crowd around New Year’s Eve so they can sneak in an early New Year’s,” said Franco’s co-owner Fred Daniele.

Blues Bash will feature seven different performing acts.

“This is the eighth year that we have had this and it always features the Nighthawks out of Washington DC, this old blues band, and a bunch of local acts,” said Pajama Factory co-owner Mark Winkleman. “It’s an amazing lineup. We are opening with a really great jazz trio. We have this younger woman who sings beautifully.”

Winkleman told Newswatch 16 that there will be food and drinks at the event, but people can also BYOB.

“You can bring your own beer, you can bring your own food if you want to. We have some tables set up so you can spread up if you want to or just come as you are, and we got everything supplied for you.”

The event sold over 130 tickets in advance, but more than 200 people are expected to show up.

Owners of the Pajama Factory will not be keeping any of the money from Blues Bash, instead, that money will be going to AIDS Resource, a nonprofit organization located in the Pajama Factory.

“It’s important,” Daniele said. “You try to help out where you can through the community and different people step out to help and it’s great to be able to help out.”

Tickets at the door are $35. Blues Bash at the Pajama Factory goes until 10 p.m.