Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A park in part of Wayne County is closed for tree work.

Gibbons Park in Honesdale will be closed for at least the next two months.

Borough officials say it's all so work can be done to harvest trees in the park and to remove downed or dead trees near popular trails.

All of the work is weather dependent.

Officials ask residents and visitors to obey the closed signs at the park in Wayne County.