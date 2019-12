Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A car burst into flames in Wilkes-Barre Sunday night.

Video from a viewer shows the vehicle engulfed along Park Avenue.

The viewer told Newswatch 16 he helped free two passengers from the car and emergency crews removed the driver.

No word on their conditions.

Officials have not said what caused the car fire in Wilkes-Barre.