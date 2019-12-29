Vandals Cause Over $60,000 in Damage to Vacant Business

Posted 4:02 pm, December 29, 2019

MCCLURE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating after vandals caused over $66,000 of damage to a building in Snyder county.

According to police, several juveniles forced their way into a vacant business in McClure last month.

They then spray-painted on the walls and started several fires inside the place on East Specht Street.

Police have not said if any charges have been filed after the vandalism in Snyder County.

 

2 comments

