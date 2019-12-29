Snyder County Veteran Killed in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Quartermaster at the VFW of Selinsgrove is devastated to learn that a decorated war vet and member of his social club was the victim of a car crash in Union County over the weekend.

Looking over Robert Longacre's army records Harry Aucker says he was an extremely accomplished soldier.

Longacre served in the Army for 9 years retiring in 2002.

Aucker says he was called back into service in 2005 by the Army secretary and he served until May of 2017.

He served more than 21 years in total.

Aucker says he served in both Korea and Iraq.

"He served overseas and is in imminent danger all the time then comes home and gets killed in a useless crash it's a shame," said Aucker.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on Route 104 near Mifflinburg.

According to a police report, Longacre was traveling westbound along Red Ridge Road and attempting to cross over Route 104.

Police believe he failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming pickup truck who t-boned him.

Both cars went off the road and the pickup truck even rolled over.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

According to Longacre's coworkers, he was on his way to work at the time of the crash.

Members of the VFW say Longacre was married with 2 children.

They plan to perform the military honors at his funeral.