Shopping for Holiday Feasts

Posted 8:05 pm, December 29, 2019, by

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Ringing in the new year also means ringing cash registers at grocery stores across the area.

Newswatch 16 stopped by a few stores in Lackawanna County.

We found shoppers searching for the perfect seafood for their holiday dinner.

Employees at both Schiffs and Gerrity's say they are busy and only anticipate it getting more hectic as New Year's draws near.

"Today we`re gonna just start getting into it and then once Monday and definitely Tuesday come around will be slammed," said Darren Weber, Scranton.

"New Years Eve gets pretty crowded over here. Everyone usually trying to grab crab, fish, lobster, anything they are gonna be cooking for New Years," said James Vieira, Scranton.

Both Schiffs and Gerrity's will be open Monday and Tuesday for any last-minute shopping in Lackawanna County.

