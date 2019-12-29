× In Your Neighborhood

Winter Concert

The sounds of the season will be all around us, Sunday, January 5, in Wayne County. The Crystal Band of Scranton, an all-volunteer community band, will be holding a winter concert at the Avoy Christian Church in Lake Ariel. The concert will go from 3 until 4 p.m. The band will feature classic and popular holiday selections. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit wnep.com.

Looking For Ideas

“Good Things Are Happening” all across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Do you have an event that you want us to highlight? Tell me about it and I will try and showcase it on WNEP. Add the information to our Community Events Calendar here on wnep.com and then email me valerie.smock@wnep.com to let me know about your event. I am working two weeks in advance, so get me your information as early as possible.