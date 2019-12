Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- People in part of Wayne County headed on a winter adventure Sunday.

Families hopped aboard the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express before it left the Stourbridge line in Honesdale.

The train travels through the woods along the Lackawaxen River for the hour and a half long excursion.

The ride showcases all that winter in the Poconos has to offer.