Woman Makes 110 Gift Bags For Nursing Home Residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (KRISTEN RARY, WTOC) — A woman was on a mission Christmas Day to make sure people at a Savannah nursing home felt some holiday love.

She made more than a hundred gift bags and personally delivered them to residents.

Charmele Thomas went to the Riverview Apartments to make sure everyone had someone this Christmas.

She says she noticed many people were alone when she visited her grandmother.

“We got some tissue, which is something they really love, we have word searches, we have a card that I actually wrote in. Every single card is handwritten,” Thomas said.

All to make them feel loved.

“So, I’m going to be going to different nursing homes and helping the elderly around me,” Thomas said.

She noted, “They are the pillars for the reason why we are today. And I chose to do it because of my grandma because she was a really sweet, big-hearted person!”

Some residents were brought to tears.

“It’s so nice for people to send things to people that don’t ordinarily get stuff,” Carolina McGowan, a nursing home resident, said.

They say they feel grateful and for many of them, this was their only Christmas event.

Thomas said she plans on turning this event into a consistent project, titled “Truckies Truckers,” after her grandmother.