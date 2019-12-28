× Students Need Vaccines Before Returning To School

SEATTLE, Wash. (TAMMY MUTSA, KOMO) —Thousands of Seattle Public School students have been told to get vaccinated or they can’t come back to school after winter break.

Amy Voatsay, 8, might have been dreading it, but her father said he would feel a lot better after Amy and her brother Danny got their shots.

Their dad said they moved here from Florida and they got their notice from the district a couple of weeks ago that the kids still need some shots.

“Disease can be spread among kids—especially a bunch of kids together in the same place,” Pon Voatsay said. “I’m concerned about my kids’ well-being, so whatever is needed I will get it.”

Seattle Public Schools officials said last Tuesday, 2,274 students got letters they would be kept out of school on January 8 if they don’t meet their vaccination requirements.

Officials said the numbers have been going down as the deadline approaches.

“Unfortunately, by state law, we have to exclude them,” said Tim Robinson with Seattle Public Schools. “They would be excluded here, they would be excluded at any school district, and we certainly want to avoid that. I know all schools want to avoid it because you don’t want students to miss any school time.”

Some students out of compliance are missing the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination.

After the measles outbreak in Washington state this year, lawmakers passed a law removing ‘the personal preference’ as an exemption for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination.

Now only ‘religious’ and ‘medical’ exemptions are allowed.

“If they come to school, we certainly have a plan in place that if a student comes to school on the 8th and their records aren’t up to date, they’ll just be held aside, their parents or guardian will be contacted,” said Robinson.

School officials hope the free immunizations clinics are incentives for parents like Al Uhl, who brought fifth-grader Zander to get his shots.

“This is a good time to do it,” Uhl said. “It is important because you never know what’s going around –don’t want him to get it and don’t want anybody else to get it either if he gets it.”