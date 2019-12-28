Police Officer Laid To Rest In Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. --Carried by his brothers in blue, the body of 26-year-old Andrew Jones arrived for his funeral service.

Jones worked as a police officer in Swoyersville; he was also a volunteer firefighter in Wyoming. He was killed in a car crash in Mahoning Township

last weekend while off duty. First responders from around the state paid their final respects to Jones.

"Your brothers in blue and your brothers in red will take it from here," those were the words displayed at the end of a video montage about Jones' life, a promise from his fellow officers to be more like the officer.

He was remembered as an officer that always went above and beyond for his community right up until the day before his crash Jones spent the day volunteering at the Swoyersville Christmas Parade.

"He also volunteered to drive alongside our Christmas carolers even though he didn't have to. He said I want to do it because I have to protect the residents," Christopher Concert, Mayor of Swoyersville, said.

"What didn't he do in this community? I feel like he was a marvel superhero he was a policeman, a fireman," said Jones' cousin.

Jones was engaged to be married. Jones' cousin told mourners how happy he had found the love of his life before his passing. They also say they'll never forget his infectious laugh and smile.

"His smile, it's either a smirk or a big goofy smile but I've never seen that kid give a fake smile because he doesn't know how to do it. He doesn't know how," Jones' cousin added.

After the service the procession made it's way to the Wyoming Cemetery where fellow first responders, family, and friends said their final goodbyes.