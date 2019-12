× Plymouth Police Search For Suspected Arsonist

PLYMOUTH, Pa. —┬áInvestigators are searching for a man they believe set a fire.

Plymouth police say they were called to the Community Family Services Thrift Store just before 5 p.m. on Friday for reports of a fire.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a gray hoodie stealing a gas can from the back of the store.

Police believe he set the fire which damaged a vehicle parked nearby.