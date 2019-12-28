NHL Player Tries To Get A Date With Anna Kendrick On Twitter
His tweet — “Hi @AnnaKendrick47” — began a storm of tweets at Kendrick, vouching for the 22-year-old Beauvillier’s character in hopes of catching the actress’s attention.
“He dog sat for the ENTIRE ANIMAL SHELTER last week. A real one, for sure,” wrote Twitter user CD.
“Thanks for performing open-heart surgery on me man,” wrote user Chris Genovese. “I appreciate it.”
“Hey man thanks for letting me use your gear during that fundraiser you held for the animal shelter to save the puppies,” wrote user Big Heat, following it up with a reference to Beauvillier’s large, uh, cup.
After days of radio silence, Kendrick, 34, finally chimed in, tweeting that the replies have “been my entertainment for the last two days.”
Neither have publicly commented further.