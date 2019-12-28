Lanterns Fill Scranton’s Sky To Honor Lost Loved Ones

Posted 10:22 pm, December 28, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An event was held Saturday night to honor those we lost over the last year.

The Most Wanted Bike Club of Scranton organized a lantern release at Nay Aug Park.

Organizers say it's a way to keep those loved ones in mind while also moving forward.

People read the names of the deceased before lighting the lanterns in their memory and releasing them into the sky.

"It hurts a lot that I don't have my son," said Amanda Crisostomo of Scranton. "I lost him so sudden in the way I did but to see everybody here and everybody here to support me."

The bike club hopes to make this a yearly tradition.

