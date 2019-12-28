Festival of Lights Celebrated On Public Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Folks gathered in Wilkes-Barre's public square to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

It's a Chanukah tradition where members of the Jewish faith come together to light the public menorah.

Saturday night was the sixth night of the holiday.

"This is not a strictly Jewish message. It might be a Jewish holiday but it is a universal message," said Uri Perlman, Kingston. "We've all got that goodness, we've all got that light and there's no reason we should ever step back from combatting darkness."

After the menorah was lit folks took part in some traditional Jewish dances and enjoyed some latkes.