Fans Cheer on Penn State In Cotton Bowl Viewing Party

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Blue and white were the colors of the day at River Grille where all eyes were on the Penn State Nittany Lions as they took on the Memphis Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.

"This is something that we love to do, it brings all of us together, especially in the winter season where you're kind of closed in," said Mary Conti of Wilkes-Barre. "You want some time to spend with friends and family and just cheer on our very favorite sports team!"

The watch party, thrown by Penn State's alumni association of Wilkes-Barre, brought both alumni and fans together to watch the game. While everyone was hoping for a victory over Memphis, part of the fun is getting the whole group together.

"As an alum and also as an employee of Penn State Wilkes-Barre, we love supporting our football team of course," Cara Green of West Pittston said. "The Penn State spirit is all over the world, as we know with our large alumni base. So we love getting the local group together and cheering the team on."

While some have been fans for decades, others are newer fans like Dallas Township's David Payne. They are still just as excited to join in on the fun.

"I was never a big Penn State fan, but we were fortunate our son David decided to go to Penn State and graduated from Penn State and actually works for Penn State now," Payne said. "So the family has really grown to love the whole Nittany Lion Nation."

And while this group couldn't make it to Texas to cheer on the blue and white in person, they're already working on teaching the next generation the Nittany Lion way.

"My husband and I met at Penn State, our kids we're feeling are future Penn Staters now," Conti said.

"It's very exciting, and we're excited to send him off to Penn State in 18 years to be another alum," Green said laughing.