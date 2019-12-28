× Elon Musk Says Las Vegas Tunnel Will Hopefully Be ‘Fully Operational’ In 2020

(SHANNON LIAO, CNN) — Elon Musk said that Las Vegas is “hopefully” getting a fully operational underground commercial tunnel in 2020.

His idea to bore tunnels underground to alleviate traffic in highly congested cities like Los Angeles and Las Vegas initially began as a joke in 2016 but has now become a full-fledged business aptly named the Boring Company with several nascent projects in major cities, including Chicago and Baltimore.

He tweeted Friday night that the Boring Company is completing its first commercial tunnel in Vegas from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the Strip before it works on other projects and it hopes it to be operational next year.