LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One man is dead after a crash that happened around 5 a.m. along Route 104.

The coroner said one of the drivers involved, 43-year-old Robert Longacre of Selinsgrove, died in the crash.

Another driver was taken to the hospital; there's no word on his condition.

The road near Mifflinburg was closed for several hours while troopers investigated.