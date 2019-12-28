#10 Penn State Defeats #17 Memphis 53-39 To Win The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Posted 7:25 pm, December 28, 2019, by

Journey Brown ran for 202 yards on 16 carries as the 10th ranked Nittany Lions ran to a 53-39 win over the 17th ranked Memphis Tigers out of the American Athletic Conference in the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington Texas on Saturday afternoon. Newswatch 16 sports director Jim Coles has all the post-game coverage as Penn State picks up their 11th win of the year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.