Journey Brown ran for 202 yards on 16 carries as the 10th ranked Nittany Lions ran to a 53-39 win over the 17th ranked Memphis Tigers out of the American Athletic Conference in the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington Texas on Saturday afternoon. Newswatch 16 sports director Jim Coles has all the post-game coverage as Penn State picks up their 11th win of the year.
#10 Penn State Defeats #17 Memphis 53-39 To Win The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
-
Micah Parsons And Jaquan Brisker Talk About The Penn State Football Experience Ahead Of The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
-
The Cotton Bowl Game Is A Big Deal For Both #10 Penn State And #17 Memphis For Different Reasons
-
Kirk Ciarrocca Named Penn State’s New Offensive Coordinator And Quarterbacks Coach
-
Penn State To Play Memphis in Cotton Bowl
-
Fans Cheer on Penn State In Cotton Bowl Viewing Party
-
-
Head Coaches on Cotton Bowl Matchup
-
Memphis Tigers 101: Get to Know Penn State’s Opponent in the Cotton Bowl
-
Happy Valley, Happy Place
-
Sean Clifford Close to 100%, Plans to Play in Cotton Bowl
-
Nittany Lions Excited to Play in Cotton Bowl
-
-
Penn State Fans Heading to Texas for Cotton Bowl
-
Nittany Lions Offense Ready to Roar in Cotton Bowl
-
Penn State Fans Book Trips To Cotton Bowl