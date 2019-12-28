10 Penn State Defeats #17 Memphis 53-39 To Win The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Journey Brown ran for 202 yards on 16 carries as the 10th ranked Nittany Lions ran to a 53-39 win over the 17th ranked Memphis Tigers out of the American Athletic Conference in the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington Texas on Saturday afternoon. Newswatch 16 sports director Jim Coles has all the post-game coverage as Penn State picks up their 11th win of the year.