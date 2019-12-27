× Paying Final Respects to Young Police Officer

Wyoming, Pa. — Dozens of people gathered outside the Metcalf Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home in Wyoming to pay their final respects to a young police officer who died following a crash.

Andrew Jones, 25, a recently sworn in full-time Swoyersville police officer, was killed while driving off-duty in carbon county last Saturday night.

Many here were fellow officers from several police departments and police chiefs, including Jones`.

“He was a 25-year-old kid that wanted to dedicate his life to serving his communities, between being a police officer, a firefighter and an all-around great guy,” said Swoyersville Police Chief Kyle Castner.

Inside the funeral home, Jones` well lived and loved life was on display.

Pictures from his time at the police academy at Lackawanna College show how eager the young man was to become a police officer.

Outside the funeral home, several police cars and fire engines lit up the street.

Among the vehicles was a Swoyersville police car, now draped in black bunting to remember a fellow brother in blue, taken too soon.

“He was one of our own and like Chief Castner said, he`s a great guy,” said Exeter Police Chief Joseph Schlagel. “This is the guy that everybody looked forward to coming in, he had a great sense of humor, personality, dedicated to the job.”

“These people come to show their respect for him and his passing and what he did for the community,” said Wyoming Police Chief Chris Mercavitch.

Andrew Jones’ funeral will be held tomorrow at 11 am at the Wyoming Avenue Christian Church in Kingston.