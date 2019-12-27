Both coaches talk at the Cotton Bowl media day.
James Franklin And Ryan Silverfield Speak At The Final Media Day Before The Cotton Bowl
-
Sean Clifford Close to 100%, Plans to Play in Cotton Bowl
-
The Cotton Bowl Game Is A Big Deal For Both #10 Penn State And #17 Memphis For Different Reasons
-
Nittany Lions Excited to Play in Cotton Bowl
-
Penn State To Play Memphis in Cotton Bowl
-
Kirk Ciarrocca Named Penn State’s New Offensive Coordinator And Quarterbacks Coach
-
-
Memphis Tigers 101: Get to Know Penn State’s Opponent in the Cotton Bowl
-
Penn State Fans Book Trips To Cotton Bowl
-
Head Coaches on Cotton Bowl Matchup
-
Penn State Pulls Away From Rutgers Late For 27-6 Win on Senior Day
-
Gross-Matos Speaks on Decision to Enter NFL Draft
-
-
Penn State’s Blue Band Practicing for Cotton Bowl
-
Penn State Fans Heading to Texas for Cotton Bowl
-
Walk-on Gets Surprise Scholarship