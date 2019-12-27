Game Commission Searches for Dogs who Aleggedly Chased Down and Killed Deer

Posted 8:00 pm, December 27, 2019, by

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to find the owner of two dogs who killed a deer in Luzerne County.

According to the Game Commission, the two dogs in a photo chased down a deer near Apache Drive in Union Township.

A neighbor says they saw the dogs running after the deer, chasing it onto Shickshinny Lake where the deer was killed.

Under Pennsylvania law, it is illegal to allow domestic dogs to chase wildlife.

The dog warden is also investigating in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.