Game Commission Searches for Dogs who Aleggedly Chased Down and Killed Deer

Game Commission Searches for Dogs who Allegedly Chased Down and Killed Deer

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to find the owner of two dogs who killed a deer in Luzerne County.

According to the Game Commission, the two dogs in a photo chased down a deer near Apache Drive in Union Township.

A neighbor says they saw the dogs running after the deer, chasing it onto Shickshinny Lake where the deer was killed.

Under Pennsylvania law, it is illegal to allow domestic dogs to chase wildlife.

The dog warden is also investigating in Luzerne County.