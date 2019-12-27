Flu Season Strikes Northeastern Pennsylvania

DUNMORE, Pa. -- The flu season has arrived here in Pennsylvania with dozens being hospitalized and many more being treated at home.

Local pharmacies have seen an influx of patients being treated in our area.

Prescriptions have been pouring in for flu patients at DePietro's Pharmacy in Dunmore.

"In the past two days, we've had 20 people receive prescriptions for these anti-viral medications. Just to give you a comparison, it's normal to see maybe two or three throughout flu season for us," said Pharmacist Tom DePietro.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, over 11,000 cases of the flu have been confirmed in 65 of the state's 67 counties putting 186 people in the hospital.

DePietro's Pharmacy has been so busy with patients presenting flu-like symptoms, they're actually running out of some of their over the counter medication.

DePietro tells Newswatch 16 they had to order more medicine overnight to fill the needs of his customers.

"Yesterday we ran out of the medication. We ran out of the antiviral medication and had to order a bunch for today. So, it's unfortunate. We don't want to be filling these medications, but we're happy to be here for the public, whether it's a flu shot or an antiviral medication," added DePietro.

Flu symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, and body aches.

While it's recommended to wash your hands and take other preventative measures to keep yourself healthy, professionals say the best thing you can do is get the flu shot.

"It's not too late to get the flu shot, you can still get the flu shot. Flu season activity will continue beyond February," said DePietro.

