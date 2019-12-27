× Chase Down Podcast: Appreciating Little Things Over Christmas, Wrong About Eagles, But Not Wentz, Answering Your Questions

Ran into some technical difficulties, hence why the audio isn’t up to par. Apologies for that! First, a quick note on appreciating the little things during the holidays. Then, after the Dolphins loss, Chase thought the Eagles were done and wrote them off. He takes ownership of being wrong, but explains why he never lost faith in Carson Wentz. Chase then answers questions from listeners.