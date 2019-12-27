Accused Porch Pirate Arrested on Christmas Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police have arrested the man accused of stealing a package from a porch in Luzerne County.

Edwardsville police arrested Jose Guzman of Wilkes Barre on Christmas Day.

Guzman is charged with stealing a package from a home in the Marian Terrace Section of Hanover Township earlier this month.

Investigators say they also recovered the stolen item in Luzerne County.

7 comments

