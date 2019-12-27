Accused Porch Pirate Arrested on Christmas Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police have arrested the man accused of stealing a package from a porch in Luzerne County.
Edwardsville police arrested Jose Guzman of Wilkes Barre on Christmas Day.
Guzman is charged with stealing a package from a home in the Marian Terrace Section of Hanover Township earlier this month.
Investigators say they also recovered the stolen item in Luzerne County.
41.222025 -75.934711
7 comments
peatermoss
Round Mc2
PEATERMOSS
NO WAY
Not Jose
lamestream r
City sidewalks, busy sidewalks dressed in holiday style, in the air there’s a feeling of stealing! Children laughing, people passing, never seeing me steal so I thought ,except for that front porch camera that caught me in the act. Now on every street corner you hear: Silver bars, silver bars, I’ll be spending Christmas Day behind bars! Ring a ling, hear my cup ring, soon I’ll beeeeeeee someones present!
jsrant
We need the wall.
Giggity-MF-goo
The Xmas Donkey (Jack Azz)
yabbadabbadude
Keelhaul the scalawag. Arrr…
mickmars
Jose can you see
Any robbed stuff on me?