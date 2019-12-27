A History Lesson for Penn State Fans in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas, Tx, -- Taking a break from football for some history.

Dealey Plaza, a spot many Americans know from the history books.

A place Penn State fans in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl felt the need to see, the spot President John F. Kennedy was shot 66 years ago.

"It personalizes it. You see it in pictures, you see it on tv. It's not the same as seeing it person and seeing the scale, how close everything is," said Gene Wendolowski, Peckville.

"It's Deja Vu, it really is. It's much smaller and more compact than you would imagine it is seeing it on tv," said Paul Wendolowski, Clarks Summit.

So many of us have seen the haunting images of what happened there but looking up at the Texas Book Depository seeing the Grassy Knowl and X's in the street is an overwhelming and powerful experience.

This spot has been preserved so you get the feel of that day, November 22, 1963.

"It's like you know so much about it, but being here I'm learning more about it, seeing where Lee Harvey Oswald actually was and the president was it's really neat," said Jamie Houseknecht, Shenandoah.

"It's kind of eery but a really cool experience. I love history and it's such a historical moment here," said Clay Hewlett, Honesdale.

And in the historical place were plenty of Penn State fans, many of them from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

They are all in Texas to cheer and have fun but taking a moment for an important, somber lesson while they are here.

"You hear about it, but when you see it actually, it's where it's been and everything happened, it's incredible to see it," said Tom Licurgo, Conyngham.