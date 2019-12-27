A History Lesson for Penn State Fans in Texas

Posted 9:32 pm, December 27, 2019, by

Dallas, Tx, -- Taking a break from football for some history.

Dealey Plaza, a spot many Americans know from the history books.

A place Penn State fans in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl felt the need to see, the spot President John F. Kennedy was shot 66 years ago.

"It personalizes it. You see it in pictures, you see it on tv. It's not the same as seeing it person and seeing the scale, how close everything is," said Gene Wendolowski, Peckville.

"It's Deja Vu, it really is. It's much smaller and more compact than you would imagine it is seeing it on tv," said Paul Wendolowski, Clarks Summit.

So many of us have seen the haunting images of what happened there but looking up at the Texas Book Depository seeing the Grassy Knowl and X's in the street is an overwhelming and powerful experience.

This spot has been preserved so you get the feel of that day, November 22, 1963.

"It's like you know so much about it, but being here I'm learning more about it, seeing where Lee Harvey Oswald actually was and the president was it's really neat," said Jamie Houseknecht, Shenandoah.

"It's kind of eery but a really cool experience. I love history and it's such a historical moment here," said Clay Hewlett, Honesdale.

And in the historical place were plenty of Penn State fans, many of them from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

They are all in Texas to cheer and have fun but taking a moment for an important, somber lesson while they are here.

"You hear about it, but when you see it actually, it's where it's been and everything happened, it's incredible to see it," said Tom Licurgo, Conyngham.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.