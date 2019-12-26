× Woman Facing False Report Charges After Claiming She Saw Bomb-Making Materials at Scranton Home

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman is facing charges for making a false report after claiming she saw bomb-making materials at a home in Scranton.

Witnesses told police Ruth Rieder ran out of a home in the 900 block of East Elm Street Sunday morning, yelling for someone to call the police.

Investigators say Rieder called them saying she had seen wires, some sort of clay, and possibly some pipe in the home.

That call led police to evacuate the neighborhood and led to an hours-long standoff with a man inside that home.

No bomb-making materials were found, and that man was not charged in the incident in Scranton.

