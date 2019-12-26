Three Men Sentenced for Deadly Beating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- One by one, three men charged in connection with a deadly beating in Wayne County were sentenced at the courthouse in Honesdale.

They were among five suspects involved with beating Joseph Stengline, 62, to death at his home in Gouldsboro two years ago.

"Soaking wet maybe 100 lbs and to have these five. I can't even call them men cause they're just pure evil," said Debbie Stovall, victim's sister.

Family members say the men were targeting Stengline's son. They say that he had stolen money from the suspects.

"Just another example of what horrible things can happen when you get yourself involved with drugs," said District Attorney Pat Robinson.

Two of the men were on the court schedule for sentencing this morning but when our news crew arrived this stretch of Court Street was closed.

According to sheriff's deputies, the courthouse had to be evacuated because someone called in a security threat.

Sheriff's deputies searched the courthouse floor by floor and found nothing dangerous.

Employees were allowed back in after about 45 minutes.

The first to be sentenced was Darian Daniels. He'll spend 12 to 24 years in prison.

He had pleaded no contest to third-degree murder even though he claims that he didn`t actually beat Stengline.

"That's just ridiculous cause they were all there and whether they beat him or whatever. They stomped a 62-year-old man how do you justify that?" said Stovall.

Lewis Tucker also pleaded no contest in the case.

The judge sentenced him to 15 to 30 years in state prison.

Kevin Jordan will spend 12 to 24 years behind bars.

He had pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

"There was an agreement as to their sentence, normally we don't do that in Wayne County but there were special circumstances regarding this case that required us to do it," said Robinson.