The Cotton Bowl Game Is A Big Deal For Both #10 Penn State And #17 Memphis For Different Reasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newswatch 16 sports and WNEP sports director Jim Coles with the continuing coverage from Dallas on the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic football game between #17 Memphis and #10 Penn State coming up this Saturday at noon on ESPN. On Thursday Jim spoke with James Franklin, Sean Clifford and Lamont Wade about the match-up-a big one for both teams for different reasons. Jim was live at 6pm from Dallas.