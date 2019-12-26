The Cotton Bowl Game Is A Big Deal For Both #10 Penn State And #17 Memphis For Different Reasons

Newswatch 16 sports and WNEP sports director Jim Coles with the continuing coverage from Dallas on the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic football game between #17 Memphis and #10 Penn State coming up this Saturday at noon on ESPN. On Thursday Jim spoke with James Franklin, Sean Clifford and Lamont Wade about the match-up-a big one for both teams for different reasons. Jim was live at 6pm from Dallas.
