Shopping Season Continues Day After Christmas

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Christmas day has passed, and all the presents have been unwrapped.

But the season of shopping isn't quite over yet.

"I'm returning a sweater for my brother, who I, unfortunately, got the wrong size and here I am," said Karen Wolf, Lewisburg.

Karen Wolf, like millions of others, is doing the day after Christmas, is at the mall to return the gifts she didn't get quite right.

The Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove was filled with other shoppers doing the same.

"I'm exchanging a Penn State hoodie for my son. He reminded me I bought the same thing three years in a row. So I told him he could come and pick what he wanted," said Rose Dunick, Coal Township.

Rose Dunick did a lot of her shopping online this year but she says shopping at malls and brick and mortar stores make returning your gifts a lot simpler.

"Especially clothing because they can try that on. Sometimes you buy it and the sizes don't always go true to form," said Dunick.

And if you come to the mall for a return, you might stay for the post-Christmas sales.

"I wanted to show my friend here who's visiting from NYC the great buys on boots and so we had a fun time in the shoe department," said Wolf.

Another thing you can do with your unwanted gifts and toys is donated them to places like the American Rescue Workers Thrift Store in Milton.

"There's a lot of people that come in here, and like a child that maybe wouldn't get as much, they could get that toy and be able to enjoy it," said Vicky Burns, American Rescue Workers Thrift Store.

Burns says the store doesn't get as many donations right after Christmas, so any piece of clothing that doesn't quite fit, or a toy that isn't the right color would be more than welcome here.

"It is slower this week because people are busy with Christmas and they probably already weeded out prior to Christmas to have room for their new items and stuff," said Burns.

In the same way, the shopping will continue this week, the giving can too!