Postal Stamps to Benefit Veterans Programs

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- As people continue to send out greeting cards through the holiday season, the United States Postal Service is asking you to consider buying one of these healing PTSD stamps.

"It's a great way to show appreciation to veterans and to just thank them in a way," said Christina Balliro, Postmaster.

The stamps were released earlier this month.

Money raised from purchases will be donated to the Department of Veteran Affairs and the National Center for PTSD.

Jessica Shinn from Stroudsburg says her husband is a veteran.

She believes it's important to find ways to fund programs for those who need it most.

"I think it's an excellent idea. I just heard recently that a couple dozen veterans are taking their lives daily. I think anything and everything that we do as a society will help our veterans. I think that should be our focus," said Jessica Shinn, Stroudsburg.

Some Post Offices are having a hard time keeping the stamps in stock which is a good thing because the more people buy the stamps, the more money will go to the program.

A healing PTSD stamp costs $ .65, ten cents more than a regular stamp.

Robin Wolbert from East Stroudsburg takes care of a veteran at home.

He thinks it's ten extra cents, well spent.

"I think it's a wonderful idea. It's going to help the veterans and it will work. so it's ten cents more big deal. I am sure everyone can afford it. I know I could," said Robin Wolbert, Stroudsburg.

The stamps can be purchased online or at any U.S. Postal Service location.