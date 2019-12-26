× Post-Christmas Shopping Rush in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. –Just one day after Christmas, many busy shoppers were out and about early at the Walmart and Target in Dickson City. Some were there to make returns.

“I wanted to make a return, I wanted it to be as painless as possible, and it absolutely was,” said Priscilla Sible of Mount Cobb. She stopped by the Walmart in Dickson City early Thursday morning to make her return.

Others were searching for the best deals on Christmas decor and other holiday essentials to stock up for next year.

“My wife brought me out to get some fifty percent off some Christmas deals today [Thursday]. A lot of people buy the day after Christmas because you get bargains,” explained Tony Garbarino of Peckville.

That’s what brought Dawn Piwowarczyk of Whites Crossing out before dawn looking for brand new lights to decorate her home with next Christmas. She left the store with some other items as well.

“It prepares me for the next couple of years, lots of wrapping paper,” said Piwowarczyk with a laugh.

While some are out on the day after Christmas looking for the best deals, others say this is a tradition they carry out every year.

“It’s a tradition to come to Jerry’s for their after Christmas sale. We love meandering through the lovely items and the displays, and we get ideas for next year, and sometimes gifts for next year too!” said Sandy Jayne of Clarks Summit.

Sandy Jayne and her friends stop at Jerry’s For All Seasons in Dunmore each year. While it helps prepare them for the next Christmas season, it also helps alleviate that post-holiday stress.

“The stress is pretty much gone for this year, so it’s more enjoyable,” admitted Jayne.