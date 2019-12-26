Police: Man Arrested After Son Finds Child Porn on His Computer

Posted 9:01 pm, December 26, 2019, by

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWSHIP, Pa. — Child pornography charges have been filed for a father from Monroe County.

Richard Feely, 46, of East Stroudsburg was arrested Thursday.

State Police say Feely’s son was visiting home for the holidays and found the images on his dad’s computer on Christmas day.

Feely’s son informed his mother of what he had found and she contacted police.

Feely was arraigned Thursday and is currently locked up on $25,000 bail.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.