Police: Man Arrested After Son Finds Child Porn on His Computer

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWSHIP, Pa. — Child pornography charges have been filed for a father from Monroe County.

Richard Feely, 46, of East Stroudsburg was arrested Thursday.

State Police say Feely’s son was visiting home for the holidays and found the images on his dad’s computer on Christmas day.

Feely’s son informed his mother of what he had found and she contacted police.

Feely was arraigned Thursday and is currently locked up on $25,000 bail.