New Home for ‘The Nutcracker’

SCRANTON, Pa. -- All eyes in the sold-out crowd were glued to the stage for ballet theatre of Scranton's production of "The Nutcracker," a long-standing post-Christmas tradition.

"It's wonderful that the community feels the same about this tradition as we do and they support it and they love it. They bring their families, generations bring their families as part of their Christmas holiday, so it means a lot to all of us to have them with us every year, Joanne Arduino, Ballet Theatre of Scranton Artistic Director.

The late Constance Reynolds brought the famous production to Scranton in the 1970s and since then, it's grown into a must-see event for thousands of people every Christmas holiday.

This year, 150 people, ranging from nine years old to 60 were part of the production team,

"Most of our performances are sold out, which is so great and that what makes me come back because the energy in the audience and the support is so large that it's just so much fun to be up here on stage," said Matthew Lynady.

And after 43 years at Marywood University, the production has a new home at the Theater at North on North Main Avenue in Scranton.

"I think everybody is really excited about it. It's an intimate theatre, it's a beautiful theatre. The dancers are excitement, the audience as you can see, there are lines coming in. I think the general feeling is of excitement," Arduino.

Meanwhile, those who have made coming to see "The Nutcracker", a yearly tradition, weren't fooled by the changing of locations.

Lines extended out the door and the production team expects a few capacity crowds.

"I think it brings everybody together and it makes you feel good at Christmas time. The holidays. It's a nice tradition for the kids," said Anne Marie Czaja, Throop.

The nutcracker has showings at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through December 28 and admission is free.