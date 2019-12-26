Penn State head football coach James Franklin was asked about his newest hire this afternoon in Dallas at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Saturday is the football game between #17 Memphis and #10 Penn State. Kirk Ciarrocca comes over from their Big 10 opponent Minnesota to join Franklin's staff as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Kirk Ciarrocca Named Penn State’s New Offensive Coordinator And Quarterbacks Coach
-
Nittany Lions Offense Ready to Roar in Cotton Bowl
-
Penn State Head Coach James Franklin Receives Six-Year Contract Extension
-
Memphis Tigers 101: Get to Know Penn State’s Opponent in the Cotton Bowl
-
Penn State To Play Memphis in Cotton Bowl
-
Penn State Rebounds With Win Over Indiana
-
-
Witnessing the ‘White Out’ at Penn State
-
No. 8 Penn State Comes Up Short Against No. 2 Ohio State 28-17
-
Penn State Pulls Away From Rutgers Late For 27-6 Win on Senior Day
-
Happy Valley, Happy Place
-
Penn State’s Will Levis Says He Was Ready To Play
-
-
Sean Clifford Close to 100%, Plans to Play in Cotton Bowl
-
Sandusky Resentencing Set for Next Month
-
Matt McGloin joins New York Guardians