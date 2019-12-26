Kirk Ciarrocca Named Penn State’s New Offensive Coordinator And Quarterbacks Coach

Posted 6:11 pm, December 26, 2019, by

Penn State head football coach James Franklin was asked about his newest hire this afternoon in Dallas at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.  Saturday is the football game between #17 Memphis and #10 Penn State. Kirk Ciarrocca comes over from their Big 10 opponent Minnesota to join Franklin's staff as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

