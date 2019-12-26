Ideas for Holiday Cookie Leftovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- If leftover Christmas cookies are still taking over your kitchen counters, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has a quick creative way to use up those sweet treats.

Whether they're coated with icing, dunked in chocolate or spattered with sprinkles, they're plenty of leftover cookies hanging around our house, especially the day after Christmas.

Instead of letting them go stale, Newswatch 16 teamed up with some registered dietitians at Weis Markets in Bloomsburg for some ideas.

"We don't want to throw all of those really good holiday cookies away. So, one unique way to add a little health twist to it is to put them on top of a yogurt parfait. Get your favorite flavor of yogurt, put that on the bottom. Top it with fresh fruit, crumble up your cookie on top and enjoy!" said Kathryn Long, Weis Markets Registered Dietitian. "One thing to keep in mind you don't have to rush to freeze those homemade cookies. They will stay fresh in airtight containers for about two to three weeks on the counter."

"So, when you've had your fill of the cookies and you're ready to jump into New Year's resolutions, just simply freeze the cookies," explained Beth Stark, Weis Markets Registered Dietitian. "Layer them in a container that's freezer safe in between layers of parchment paper so they don't stick. And they'll keep fresh for up to three months."