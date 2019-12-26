Hitting the Road and Stores After the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Look for a busy day on the roads Thursday, December 26. Many holiday travelers are expected to make the trip back home, and they're not the only ones!

Now that the presents have been unwrapped, many will be heading home, causing traffic on the roads, but also expect lines at the stores as people look to return unwanted gifts.

While each retail and online store has its own return and exchange policy, there are some tips that will help you make that return for that unwanted gift.

Consumer reports say don't open the box, especially if the gift is electronic.

You should also keep your receipts throughout the holiday. Consumer reports say having one will ensure you get a full refund. Otherwise, you'll likely get store credit.

As for travel congestion, AAA expects road traffic to be the worst late Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m.

This was the busiest holiday season on record, according to the travel club.

If you're flying home, the busiest return days are expected to be this weekend.

If you are traveling on Thursday, experts say to plan accordingly for that expected traffic.

As for your returns, make sure you check your receipt for the store's return policy before heading out.

