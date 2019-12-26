× Firefighters Work Quickly to Knock Down Fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire crews were called to the scene of a working structure fire around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire along Stafford Avenue in the city’s south side.

Crews arrived on scene, contained the blaze quickly, and had it under control as of 9 p.m.

No word on who was living in the house, any injuries, or the cause of the fire in Scranton.

This is a developing story and we will have updates as they become available.