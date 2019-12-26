Families Flock to Movies After Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The day after Christmas is traditionally a very busy day at the movie theater.

Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre is no exception and we found folks coming to see a show for several reasons.

"There's nothing to do right now. So you know it's getting away from family a little bit and going from there. Yeah. Good time of year and also living in Ireland we have to wait a few months to see new movies so it's getting a jump start," said Patrick Cassidy, Bloomsburg.

"It's something you can do inside and it's fun to go when it's cold outside and you don't really go out," said Olivia Mckenna, Wilkes-Barre.

For others, a trip to the movies during the holidays is a tradition.

"It's like family time and it's really fun to see new movies that aren't out yet because you can't see them anywhere else. I just think it's fun to go to the movies," said Emme Robinson, Rhode Island.

"Pretty much yeah, figured rather than take him to the park take him to the movies today. He got some money for Christmas, figured that's the best thing to go and do," said Matthew Loreto, Edwardsville.

Most moviegoers we spoke with were here to see the new Star Wars movie so Newswatch 16 asked them for their best Chewbacca Impression.