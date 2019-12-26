The Comets and Hawkeyes played a very tight 1st half on Thursday night in the McGrane Tournament until Crestwood pulled away for the win.
Crestwood Defeats Hanover Area In The McGrane Tournament
-
Shoats With The Game Winner For Holy Redeemer In The McGrane Tournament
-
Crestwood Staff Member Suspended for ‘Inappropriate Behavior’
-
Questions Remain after Teacher’s Suspension
-
Parents React to Teacher Suspension
-
North Pocono @ Crestwood
-
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Crestwood boys soccer
-
Berwick @ Crestwood
-
Dallas on Crestwood football
-
Crestwood Tops Dallas 3-1 in District Semifinals
-
Crestwood @ Dallas
-
-
Crestwood @ Williamsport
-
Crestwood vs Pottsville
-
Wyoming Valley West Advances to District Title Game