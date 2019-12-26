× Carbon County Couple Revitalizes Palmerton Hotel

PALMERTON, Pa. — The Palmerton Hotel has been a fixture in this Carbon County community for many years.

But now the place on Delaware Avenue is being run by a new owner and the inside got a much needed makeover.

“Yeah so we just wanted to give it a new fresh look. We got new paint on the walls, new paint scheme, new flooring, new bathrooms, new tables and chairs,” said Carl Cressman, Palmerton Hotel.

The hotel closed last month and a day later, Carl Cressman and his wife took it over.

The couple from Bowmanstown also run Fast Fit Cafe right next door.

Carl says he wanted a business the whole family can enjoy.

“We are looking forward to having anything from comedy shows to maybe even a family karoke. Things the whole family can enjoy rather than something only adults can go out to. We have six kids and that is one of our problems is like where can we take our kids to do something besides bowling and skating,” said Cressman.

This isn’t just a bar and restaurant. In fact, the owner is renovating a few rooms upstairs.

Ten rooms to be exact.

“We can do some type of bed and breakfast. Appeal to the skiers, we can appeal to the vacationers going to Jim Thorpe, hikers. People who take advantage of Blue Mountain,” said Cressman.

Nearby business owners are happy to see that the hotel is being taken care of.

“It is nice to see the Palmerton Hotel continue on. It’s nice to not have the space vacant there and now there’s more stuff to do in the community,” said Daughn Edmunds, Claude’s Creamery.

A new beginning for an establishment more than a century old.