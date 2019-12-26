Bomb Threat Temporarily Closes Wayne County Courthouse

A bomb threat temporarily closed the Wayne County Courthouse in Honesdale on Thursday.

The threat was called just before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The courthouse was evacuated while police search each floor.

No device or suspicious package was found.

Workers were allowed back inside about an hour later, and the courthouse is back open.

Police are investigating who made that threat in Wayne County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

