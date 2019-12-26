× Another Year, Another Toll Hike

PENNSYLVANIA, — It’s the holiday season and lots of people are hitting the road during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

After the new year, it’s once again going to be more expensive to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“It’s tough to keep up with,” said Greg Fabian.

Starting January 5, tolls will rise 6% for both EZ Pass and cash customers in what has become an annual tradition across the state since 2009.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the increase back in July.

The Turnpike Commission says a portion of the money is used to improve the roadways and fund projects across the commonwealth.

“I know the turnpike is usually pretty snow and ice-free. They do use a lot of salt on it and it is a costly thing, but I think the rise in the tolls is more than what’s needed, especially for the people who don’t have an E-Z Pass,” said John Davis, Mill City.

This is the 12th consecutive year that tolls are increasing in Pennsylvania.

Drivers who use the turnpike often wonder if the hike in tolls will ever stop.

“I just think it’s quite a bit of money to increase every year. This is turnpike, I don’t know if it’s a moneymaker for them or what the deal, but you’d think at some point we need to stop the increases,” said Fabian.