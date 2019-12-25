× Waitresses Split $4000 Tip

MADISON, Wis. — (Brittney Ermon, WMTV) Just in time for Christmas, two restaurant servers were caught up in the spirit of giving.

The women were serving the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County donors and little did they know the donors were about to give them a very generous tip for the holiday season.

“We come in, we work, we do what we need to do,” said waitress Tracy Jones. “I come in I have tables to wait on. I might help clear tables, roll silverware.”

Jones is a single mother of four, doing whatever she needs to provide for her children

“I just take it as I go and as long as my kids are smiling and happy with me I’m okay with that,” she said.

Raising her kids off one salary makes the holiday season tough, the waitress explained, but the people at her job make trying times a little easier.

“The customers are fun,” Jones said. “We have a good time together.”

This time around her customers were Boys and Girls Club donors.

“If we’re able to lighten the load this holiday season, we’re happy to do it, said Jenny Meicher-Santek, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County Board Chair.

The donors paid the bill and pay it forward.

“This young lady has something she wants to present to you, $4,000 for the two of you,” Meicher-Santek said.

The massive tip was for the two waitresses to split.

“Just just shocked, relieved, emotional,” Jones said. “We appreciate you so much you have no idea how much that means to our families. Thank you guys so much from the bottom of our hearts you have no idea what we could do with that kind of money. Merry Christmas!”

The two servers say when they have the means to pay it forward they will strive to change the lives of those in need like those generous donors did for them.