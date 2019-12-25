× Teen Collects 200,000 Diapers For The Holidays

BALTIMORE, Md. — (Annie Rose Ramos, WJZ)

It’s not a gift you see on Christmas lists or hear about in Christmas carols but it’s a gift that makes a huge difference for families in need.

Some families in Baltimore are receiving that gift this holiday season, thanks to a donation drive led by a high school student.

When you think of Christmas, diapers aren’t the first thing that comes to mind.

Not so for Lauren Eisley.

The high schooler organized a collection of more than 200,000 diapers to help families in need this Christmas.

It all started when the 16-year-old was looking for a service project.

She reached out to Maryland’s School of Social Work and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“I was thinking more school books or textbooks for children in schools,” Eisele said.

But they asked for diapers.

“This was a huge surprise knowing that diapers were the number one thing,” she explained.

One in three families must choose between food and diapers for their baby ever single day.

The families at the Children’s Hospital will receive 75,000 of the diapers.

“We’re hoping that it’ll alleviate some of the burdens that families who are deciding if they’re gonna eat tonight versus putting a clean pack of diapers on the table,” Kelly Pennington of the hospital said.

The rest, about 120,000 diapers, will go to shelters who will give them out to families in West Baltimore.

For young mothers, diapers are a blessing.

“He goes through a lot of pampers and you can never have enough wipes,” donation recipient Reshon Jackson said. “A nice, really nice gift.”

“Never you use wipes even when you don’t even think you’re going to use wipes,” added Malquita Ingram, who also received diapers. “I was ecstatic, diapers, oh my god! So much money saved.”

According to the organization The National Diaper Bank, disposable diapers can cost at least $70 a month for one baby.

However, there’s no state or federal program that specifically helps families in need buy diapers.