St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen Feeds 1,000 On Christmas

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Inside the Saint Vincent De Paul Kitchen on East Jackson Street, volunteers worked hard to make sure everyone had an opportunity to have a Christmas meal.

"Today's a cheerful day for everybody," explains director Michael Cianciotta. "They come in they help. They love to help the people especially on Christmas to let them know that the people are thought of."

"Well I've been here for the past 14 years serving Christmas dinner to the homeless and those who are less fortunate than others and it's a wonderful opportunity to serve God also," says volunteer Jacqueline Ratchford.

The director of St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen said the deliveries and dinner will serve about 1000 people at Christmas.

"Just knowing that we're helping the needy," adds volunteer Derrick Ferguson. "Helping whos ever in need whether they're homeless or not homeless just knowing that they're people out there that can't do Christmas and just feeding them and being able to take care of them."

"If this wasn't for the volunteers this would never get accomplished. actually all week long we've been getting help from the volunteers and our regular volunteers and today there are probably about 25 extra volunteers," explains Cianciotta.

"Kudos to all the volunteers and everyone who spent all their time to prepare all this food for us it is really a godsend and it's really wonderful," adds Daniel Drury of Kingston.

While volunteers got ready inside, Drury waited patiently outside for dinner to be served.

"It's awesome. For a lot of us if this wasn't here we wouldn't have nowhere to eat. some of us would probably starve. Its a big help not only on Christmas or the holiday but during the year also," adds Drury.

Christmas dinner was served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.