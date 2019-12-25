× Pittsburgh Steeler Linebacker Pays Off Layaway Debts

OCALA, Fla. — (Stewart Moore, WESH) For many families, this was nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert paid off layaways for 60 families in Florida.

“I just wanted to help out my city a little bit so every layaway is paid off,” said Gilbert.

He said he got the idea when he saw other professional athletes paying off layaway debt on social media.

“I about fell out cause I owed a bunch,” customer Sherita Graham said. “Buying Christmas toys for my kids and clothes.”

Graham, reaching out to hug Gilbert, said this act of kindness means more than he will ever know.

She and her husband are taking care of grandkids and had $500 worth of items to pay for.

“My husband and I are both on social security and disability. We got hurt on the job,” Graham explained. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude for him. I could tear up now.”

Gilbert partnered with the non-profit Pay Away The Layaway to make the impact for his forever neighbors.

The store tells us he paid off nearly $10,000 worth of items for more than 60 families.

He’s just a rookie in the NFL, 22 years old, but already finding a way to make a difference.

“Came back home and took care of his hometown people by giving them a Christmas,” Graham said. “I think that’s just wonderful. His momma has done a fabulous job with him.”

Gilbert and the Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.