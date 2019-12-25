No Lines, No Waiting and Happy People at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport

Posted 10:18 pm, December 25, 2019, by

AVOCA, Pa. -- No lines, no waiting and a lot of happy people, that's what airport employees say the entire holiday has been like at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport. 

"Everyone is in the Christmas spirit it's really nice," said Amy Chiriko, airport employee.

"I saw a lot of Santa hats, fun leggings, you know, people traveling in jammies," Panda Molnar, traveling from California, said. "People are just kinder, nicer, more patient."

And that's exactly why grandparents from the Wilkes-Barre area gifted some lucky children a Christmas trip to Disney for the second year in a row. 

"The adults knew, the co-travelers our eight grandchildren found out this morning," the grandmother said. "We plan on going down every year."

Some travelers wanted to pack up their favorite things from Northeastern Pennsylvania and bring them to family in other parts of the country.

"Good old Pennsylvania kielbasa and ham and a little horseradish," said Sandy Sitoski of Wilkes-Barre. "I hope they don't confiscate it on me!"

Airport employees say flight schedules are typically reduced on holidays and flights that typically fly in on Wednesday were canceled today, but because the holiday fell on Wednesday, employees aren't sure what to expect in the coming days. 

"It's hard to say because it's the middle of the week," Chiriko said. "So I don't presume to understand  or guess as to what those individual travelers do."

